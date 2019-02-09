Pahang PKR wants state Village Community Management Council to be reviewed

Fuziah Salleh said Pahang PKR will form a task force to review the position of the Pahang Village Community Management Council. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, Feb 9 — Pahang PKR will form a task force to review the position of the Pahang Village Community Management Council (MPKK) which had been seen to be less cooperative with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership in the state.

State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Fuziah Salleh said the matter was decided in the MPN meeting today to create a greater impact on the central government’s delivery in the state.

“We find that the MPKK in Pahang, appointed by the Barisan Nasional-led state government had not been adopting the equitable sharing policies.

“We have received reports on this matter from people at grassroots level and most notably was during the recent Cameron Highlands by-election when the MPKK chairman refused to give to us the keys to the ATM Veterans Hall.

“So this symbolises an immature democracy and clearly shows that the state government’s leadership is not yet capable of fulfilling the trust that symbolises a mature democracy. As such there will be a special motion to have the MPKK reviewed.

The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department who is also Kuantan MP said this when met at the Chinese New Year Open House for Kuantan parliamentary constituency here today. — Bernama