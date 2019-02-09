Nine-month-old baby among five killed in crash near Kuala Nerus

Five in a family died when their car crashed into a tree at Kampung Pengkalan Atap, Batu Rakit here, early today. ― Picture via Facebook/Khabor Ganu

KUALA NERUS, Feb 9 ― Five in a family, including a nine-month-old baby, died while a child was seriously injured when the Proton Wira they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a tree at Kampung Pengkalan Atap, Batu Rakit here, early today.

The deceased were Mohd Kharulinzam Jusoh, 38, his wife, Nur Syaazlien Syarizam Salleh, 21, and their daughter, Nur Khaira Aisyah, aged nine months.

The accident also claimed the lives of Nur Syaazlien’s youngest sibling Muhammad Nashrullah, 5, and mother, Rozilawati Mustafa @ Razali, 43.

All the victims died at the scene of the accident except Rozilawati who died at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ), Kuala Terengganu.

Kharulinzam and Nur Syaazlien’s son, Muhammad Khairul Haziq, 5, survived the crash with serious injuries and is being treated at the same hospital.

It is learnt that the family was returning to their home in Kampung Durian Mas in Manir after attending a wedding reception in Kota Bharu, Kelantan when the Kharulinzam lost control of the vehicle at 2.50am.

Meanwhile, Kuala Nerus Fire & Rescue Station chief, Leading Fire Officer Yusmizan Yusof said they received an emergency call on the accident at 3.01am and deployed two fire-engines from the Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu Fire & Rescue Stations with 12 personnel to the scene.

“When we arrived at the site, we found one of the victims outside the vehicle while the other five were still trapped in the car. We took about 15 minutes to extricate all the victims from the wreckage.

“Two of the victims who sustained serious injuries were sent to hospital. But one of the survivors (Rozilawati) died while receiving treatment at the HSNZ,” he said, adding that the remains of the four other victims were handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, a witness, Muhammad Zul Ilha Jusoh, 25, said there were six people in the car and the baby was seated on the front passenger's lap. At that time I heard a boy crying in the back seat and we lifted him out through the window,” he said. ― Bernama