Mukhriz: Spirit of goodwill, consensus backbone of Kedah’s prosperity

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir in his office at the Mentri Besar Office in Wisma Darul Aman, Alor Setar May 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI PETANI, Feb 9 — The spirit of muhibah (goodwill) and consensus among all races must be maintained as they form the pillars of prosperity, progress and development in the state, said Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said this was in line with the state government’s policy to continue to foster unity among the people of all races in the state.

“We want to see the people of Kedah not just utter words about manners but noble values and character must be part of our identity, of the identity of the people of Kedah. If the people clash, the flames of racism will be ignited and noble values will no longer be upheld, and the identity of the people and the state will be destroyed.

“So, let us stand together to reject the evil elements which try to instigate, hurl accusations and lies just for the personal interests of certain parties,” he said in his speech at the Chinese New Year Carnival, Kedah-level here today.

Mukhriz said the people of the state should continue to strive for good, especially in their relations with each other, regardless of race and religion.

“Unity which symbolises our success will continue to grow strong for the sake of the state and country’s future. It can be seen, such as in the festivals of other communities, Chinese New Year is celebrated in a harmonious and muhibah atmosphere by all communities regardless of race or beliefs,” he said.

Also present at the carnival were the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff.

Also present were Raja Muda Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin and Raja Puan Muda Kedah Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff, Tunku Bendahara Kedah Datuk Seri DiRaja Tan Sri Tunku Abdul Hamid Thani Sultan Badlishah, Tunku Temenggong Kedah Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah and Tunku Laksamana Kedah Datuk Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Sultan Sallehuddin.

Others who were present include Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, State Secretary Negeri Datuk Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim and members of the State Exco members.

More than 3,000 people were at the carnival which included a lion dance, various activities and an exhibition. — Bernama