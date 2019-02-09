Muhyiddin: Home Ministry to discuss new IGP, deputy candidates soon

Home Affairs Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the list of candidates for the posts of Inspector-General of Police and his deputy will be finalised soon. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEMENYIH, Feb 9 — The list of candidates for the posts of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and his deputy will be finalised soon, said Minister of Home Affairs (MOHA) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said a discussion with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would be made to select the candidates for the two most important posts in the national security body.

‘’We will decide later the replacements for both the important posts in the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP). God willing, I will discuss with the Prime Minister (Dr Mahathir) and it will be decided soon,’’ he told a media conference here today.

Earlier, Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, chaired a meeting with the Hulu Langat Bersatu Committee and village heads and also visited the family of the late Semenyih State Assemblyman, Bahtiar Mohd Nor.

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and his deputy Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, prior to this, was reported to be ending their respective service contracts in May.

In the meantime, asked on the current drugs issue, Muhyiddin personally conceded that the problem was increasingly worrying.

‘’The drug trend is worrying because there are new types of drugs which are already widespread and involving the public and the under 18-year age group.

‘’However, MOHA and the National Anti-Drug Agency have a specific continuous plan to tackle the problem,” he said.

Prior to this, 115,000 drug cases were detected from 2014 to last year, with 3.2 per cent or 3,680 cases involving those under the age of 18 years. — Bernama