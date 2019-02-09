Minister: Planned ecosystem important for third national car hub

Entrepreneur and Co-operative Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof speaks to reporters at Menara Usahawan in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR GAJAH, Feb 9 — The formation of a planned ecosystem is important to ensure the third national car project hub could be developed in Melaka, specifically Alor Gajah Parliament, said Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said a good ecosystem would not only be able to attract more investors but would also facilitate the implementation of the project.

“(It’s) up to the Melaka state government as to how to create a good ecosystem to guarantee its qualification to become the production hub for the country’s third national car project.

“The ecosystem covers various aspects including facilities and incentives for investors, workers, expertise, logistics, power sources and water tariff,” he said after officiating at the launch of Binary University’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme here, today.

He said this to reporters when asked to comment on the latest development on the third national car project particularly on the Melaka state government’s application to become the production hub for the project.

Mohd Redzuan who is also Alor Gajah Member of Parliament said basically, Alor Gajah was poised to become the third national car production hub due to its strategic location, and also because it houses Honda’s car manufacturing facility.

The area has many advantages or various sources especially experienced manpower who can share their knowledge and expertise to make the project a success.

“Many advantages or benefits can be enjoyed if Melaka specifically Alor Gajah is selected as the third national car production hub especially in the aspects of local and state economic development.

“However, it depends on the federal government’s decision based on evaluation or factors for consideration especially the ecosystem,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said to date, most of the companies that had shown interest in the third national car project were local companies with various areas of expertise or niche expertise in engineering and technology.

He said based on the information or corporate profiles received, their expertise would enable the creation of a complete engineering industry to realise the aspiration of the government in implementing the car project. — Bernama