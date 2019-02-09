Little napoleons in civil service should be punished, Patriot tells Putrajaya

Patriot president Brig Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji says little napoleons do exist in the various ministries as well as in the local governments, and they must be dealt with. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Civil servants who fail to carry out the directives of the Pakatan Harapan government should be disciplined, said National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Brig Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji.

He said in a statement today that little napoleons do exist in the various ministries as well as in the local governments, and they must be dealt with.

“Anyone, irrespective of their status and civil service ranking, found intentionally or negligently not carrying out the directives of the new government should face disciplinary action.

“Our new government has so much to do to put things right. As such all civil servants should adopt a no-nonsense work attitude,” he said.

Mohamed Arshad said it was public knowledge that there were ministry and department officials who were still supportive of the previous government and their activities and action run counter to the policies of the ruling government.

He also called for action to be taken against people who spread divisive messages on social media.

“These presumably are the work of people paid by certain quarters for their self-serving interest. There can also be some quarters that have been frustrated with the change of government, and deprived of opportunities and benefits they enjoyed with the previous government.

“Patriot takes a serious view against such divisive messages, and calls upon the government to enforce greater scrutiny on the originators of such messages.

“Such divisiveness cannot be allowed to fester unabated when the government is doing its best to amend the wrongdoings of the previous government, especially in financial and economic mismanagement of the state,” he said.