Julau MP asks for Wisma Putra’s clearance to visit Malaysians in Cambodian prison

KUCHING, Feb 9 — Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien today said he has sent a letter to Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah requesting permission to visit the 47 Malaysians detained in Cambodia.

He said the Malaysians, including 44 from Sarawak, are detained without trial at Banteay Meanchey Prison since December 16 last year.

“In my letter to the minister, I have expressed the desire of some family members and Sarawak media representatives to meet the detained Malaysians,” Sng said.

“I was informed that one of them has been admitted to a Cambodian hospital last week due to a stomach problem,” he said, adding that an operation had been carried out on the detainee.

“In view of the rather limited communication with the detained Malaysians, I am making every effort in my personal capacity to get more comprehensive information on them,” he said.

Two days ago, Sng had said the detained Malaysians were victims of a human trafficking syndicate, which promised them of high paying jobs in Cambodia.

According to him, upon their arrival in Cambodia, they were housed in a private home. After a few weeks, no jobs were forthcoming.

They were later arrested by the police who accused them of being involved in illegal online gaming, a charge they denied.

Sng had said the detention came to light when a Cambodian newspaper published a story about them.