Customs’ new labradors from Netherlands aid in RM30m drug bust

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Without the help from man’s best friend, Customs officers would not have found three million Erimin 5 pills hidden in imported motorcycle exhaust pipes in Port Klang.

Customs officials' suspicions arose when as of January 1 the contents of the container, which arrived in December, were not claimed.

That was when they brought in the Labradors, 16 of them, which were recently acquired from the Netherlands, to help them out.

The dogs found the contraband in one of two six metre containers, The Star reported today.

The pills weighed 480kg and was valued at RM30 million.

“When we brought the dogs they sniffed something in the exhaust pipes, we cut them open and found the pills,” Customs director general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam told The Star.

“A 26-year-old company director has been detained to assist with investigations and the shipping and forwarding agents will also be questioned.

“We believe there are more people involved in this.”

Subromaniam added that it was normal for auto-parts to come from Asian countries but could not confirm if this was the first time such a smuggling tactic was used.