Anti-Drugs Agency: Felda schemes identified as potential drug abuse areas

KAJANG, Feb 9 ― Felda schemes, People’s Housing Programmes (PHP) and fishing villages are identified as high risk areas for drug abuse activities, said National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah.

He said the effort to educate community leaders in such areas was being actively carried out under the Combat Drugs All Out campaign.

“This is to enable them to identify the problems and impart knowledge in terms of counselling and rehabilitation,” he told reporters after an Anti-Drug Premier Tour Programme at the NADA headquarters here today.

NADA, prior to this, said there were 178 drug activity high risk areas nationwide.

Subsequently, he said there was a need for NADA to formulate a new education and prevention programme module to ensure youth including school students stay away from drugs.

Statistics showed that, from 2014 until last year, 3.2 per cent, or 3,700 cases, of the 115,000 drug cases detected involved youths, aged from 13 to 18 years. ― Bernama