Traffic at a crawl along several major highways this evening

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Traffic flow on several major highways is reported to be slow moving as at 6.30pm today.

According to a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman, traffic flow in the north was slow from the Penang Bridge to Seberang Perai until Permatang Pauh, Kuala Kangsar to the Sungai Perak Rest and Services Area and before the Menora Tunnel to Ipoh.

“Traffic was also moving slowly from Ipoh to Simpang Pulai Rest Area, Gua Tempurung to Slim River and Bukit Beruntung to Sungai Buaya,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said traffic in the south was reportedly slow from Pagoh to Yong Peng, Simpang Renggam to Kulai and at Sultan Iskandar Building from Singapore to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) when contacted, said the traffic flow at the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 was smooth on both directions.

“Traffic flow was only slow after the Genting Sempah tunnel to Gombak Toll Plaza until Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2),” he said.

The public can access traffic updates via the toll-free numbers 1800-88-0000 (Plusline) and 1800-88-7752 (LLM) or check their Twitter sites at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama