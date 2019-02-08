Three remanded after baby found dead in Putrajaya rubbish bin

The body of the baby girl was found by Alam Flora workers yesterday. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — Police today obtained an order to remand three people in connection with the discovery of a dead newborn baby girl in a trash bin in a residential area here yesterday.

Magistrate Ahmad Afiq Hasan ordered two of the suspects, a 43-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, to be held for two days.

Another suspect, a 17-year-old girl was ordered to be in remand for four days.

The remand proceeding was held at a maternity centre at Precinct 8 here.

The body of the baby girl, with the umbilical cord still intact and believed to be between seven and eight months old, was found by Alam Flora workers while unloading the trash from the bin into a garbage truck. — Bernama