Report: Ex-PAS No. 2 Nasha hands over documents to MACC, eight more under radar

Nasharudin was questioned for over four hours before taking a break to speak to reporters, a Malay daily reported. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) earlier today called in former PAS deputy president Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa for questioning as part of the investigation into claims that the party received money allegedly diverted from 1MDB.

Sinar Harian reported that Nasharudin appeared at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya to hand over documents and financial statements, including receipts and papers from the Global Moderate Movement Foundation that he had headed under the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“I hope the MACC will be given due space to investigate all parties, for example those who claimed to have evidence and so on, and I hope they will come forward with the proof to assist,” he was quoted as saying.

Nasharudin was appointed as the foundation’s chief executive by then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, himself charged with over 35 counts of corruption and money-laundering offences related to 1MDB.

Nasharudin was questioned for over four hours before taking a break to speak to reporters, the Malay daily reported.

His party colleague, Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, was also reported to have been quizzed today.

The investigation comes after PAS announced it had settled a defamation suit against Sarawak Report editor, Clare Rewcastle-Brown, who claimed the party had received money from Umno.

Meanwhile, news portal Malaysiakini citing an anonymous source reported that eight other PAS leaders will be called in for questioning.

“MACC started the questioning session with Nasharudin and Nik Abduh. At least eight other PAS leaders will be called up,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source said of the eight, two are MPs.