Perak govt will need time to restore Kledang hill, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is greeted by Perak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry members upon his arrival for the Chinese New Year celebration at the Weil Hotel in Ipoh February 8, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 8 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said the state government is finding ways to restore a hill in Kledang which was illegally encroached into for an oil palm plantation.

“More than 10ha of land has been cleared on the hill. We are findings ways to restore the area, so give us some time to do it,” he told reporters after attending the Perak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCCI) at Weil Hotel here.

“I’m disappointed over the matter, we will take stern action on the responsible individuals, who encroached into state land, so that such wrongdoing will not be repeated in the future,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal also said that the authorities are looking for the culprits behind the illegal encroachment.

“I was told when the authorities visited the site yesterday, all the lorries and heavy machinery were already moved from the place. We are looking for the person involved in the encroachment now,” he said.

Faizal Azumu also confirmed today that the land which were cleared did not fall under the forest reserve.

“The area which has been cleared did not fall under the forest reserve. The land was sanctioned for mixed property project in 2015,” he said.

“We are aware of the recreational activities which the hill has to offer, in fact, I also do recreational activities there. That’s is the reason why even though the land was sanctioned for a different purpose, we did not touch it.

“However, since the incident had occurred, we have to do something to maintain it’s lushness in the area,” he added.

An aerial view showing the extent of the land clearing activities which has taken place on Kledang Hill. — Picture courtesy of Sahabat Alam Malaysia

Faizal Azumu also said that the previous government’s lack of enforcement is the reason why certain individuals bravely encroached into state land.

Yesterday, Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) Chief Executive Officer Anuar Zainal Abidin confirmed that the land clearing near the iconic Kledang hill is indeed illegal encroachment for the purpose of oil palm plantation.

Anuar said the illegal oil palm planters had encroached some portion of the land owned MB Inc and also state land.

On Wednesday, Malay Mail reported about the suspicious land clearing activities in the hill, despite being part of the Kledang-Saiong Forest Reserve.

Lorries and heavy machinery were spotted on the hill located along the Ipoh-Lumut highway near Taman Kledang Emas and there were no notices announcing the purpose of the clearing in the 24ha zone.

Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman had on Wednesday said that tree felling in the area could cause mud floods during rainy season, aside from destroying the areas lushness.