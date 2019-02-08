Panel set up to probe case of senior Army officer punching subordinate

A video recording showing a man believed to be a senior officer punching a fully armed soldier guarding the entrance to the Sungai Udang Military Camp in Melaka went viral on social media. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The Malaysian Army confirmed today that the case of a senior officer allegedly punching his subordinate, who was guarding the main entrance gate at the Sungai Udang Military Camp, Melaka occurred on February 4.

The Army issued a statement saying that an investigation panel had been set up and the witnesses identified.

“The case is under investigation and is an isolated incident, but we are taking the matter seriously as it goes against the Army’s code of behaviour and discipline.

“We will review the results of the investigations thoroughly before taking any action based on the law and existing regulations,” said the statement, adding that the Army would not hesitate to take action against any party found guilty, irrespective of rank or position.

“We hope everyone will stop sharing the video of the incident so that the authorities can carry out a fair and transparent investigation,” added the statement.

On Tuesday, the video recording, lasting one minute and 10 seconds and showing a man believed to be a senior officer dressed in plain clothes punching a fully armed soldier guarding the entrance gate to the Sungai Udang Military Camp in Melaka, went viral on social media. — Bernama