Negri Sembilan MB press sec lodges report against Facebook account holder

KUALA PILAH, Feb 8 — Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar’s press secretary Faiz Abdullah lodged a police report today against a Facebook account holder for defaming his boss, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

The account holder is alleged to have twisted the contents of a speech Aminuddin made at the state Public Religious Schools Professional Teaching course in Seremban last Wednesday.

Faiz said he lodged the report at the Kuala Pilah District Police Headquarters here at about 1pm today on behalf of the Menteri Besar aimed at refuting the slanderous allegations.

He said he read the status uploaded by an individual, believed to be a man, via a Facebook account owned by one Abd Aziz Jenthan when he was at his Wisma Negri office here at about 7pm yesterday (Feb 7).

“Through the posting, it looks like the individual was quoting the Menteri Besar as saying ‘everyday at 7.30am, before I go to the office, I (the Menteri Besar) will check all the surau and mosques in Negri Sembilan and find them all empty...I perform my morning prayers on my own...so the mosque sites must be surrendered to the Chinese DAP for use’,” he said.

But, he said, based on his research of the Menteri Besar’s speech and press conference, it was clear that Aminuddin never uttered such words.

“So, on behalf of the Menteri Besar, I call upon the police as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the Facebook account and its owner,” Faiz said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin told reporters here today that he viewed the individual who made the ludicrous allegations as being shallow, not knowledgable and had malicious intent.

“When I spoke, why would I say I go to the mosque for my morning prayers at 7.30am when the time for morning prayers is 6.07am. I don’t know if the individual performs morning prayers or not because by 7.30am it’s already over,” he said, adding that he did not mind being reprimanded if he had done something wrong. — Bernama