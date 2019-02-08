MCA scared? We can meet any time to discuss dissolving BN, Wee tells Tok Mat

Wee insisted that MCA has never refused to meet to discuss the dissolution of BN, or to call for a BN supreme council meeting. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has refuted Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s claim yesterday that the Barisan Nasional (BN) supreme council has yet to convene due to his party and MIC’s reluctance.

Wee insisted that contrary to the remark by the acting Umno president, who is also known as Tok Mat, MCA has never refused to meet to discuss the dissolution of BN, or call for a BN supreme council meeting.

“I wish to state categorically that I welcome the BN supreme council meeting as soon as possible.

“Tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or next week, MCA representatives will table the motion to dissolve BN during the meeting,” Wee said in a Facebook post.

According to Wee, MCA’s central committee submitted an official letter to BN’s secretariat calling for a supreme council meeting to discuss the dissolution of the coalition on December 12.

Wee said it then received a response on January 4 stating the supreme council would meet before January 7.

On January 7, Wee, however, received news that the meeting was postponed to January 10, before being informed that it had been shelved indefinitely.

Yesterday, Mohamad, who is acting BN chairman, was quoted as saying MCA and MIC have been avoiding the meeting as they were afraid that the press would pressure them to put forward a resolution to dissolve the coalition.