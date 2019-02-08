Johor cops nab four suspected gang-members

JOHOR BARU, Feb 8 ― Three men and a woman were arrested, hardly 24 hours after the police received a report by an Indonesian man who claimed to have been robbed by three policemen.

Johor Baru Selatan district police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said acting on the report, which was lodged last Tuesday (February 5), police conducted an operation, which led to the arrest of the four suspects, aged between 31 and 42.

From preliminary investigation, the suspects were believed to be responsible for 12 robbery cases in the Johor Baru Selatan district during which they were alleged to have impersonated as public servants, he said in a statement here today.

He said two of the suspects tested positive for drug.

All the suspects are in remand until February 10, he added. ― Bernama