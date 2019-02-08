DPM: Govt implements disaster risk reduction measures holistically

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says the government implements disaster risk reduction measures across the country holistically. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 8 ― The government implements disaster risk reduction measures across the country holistically by taking into account human, socio-economic and environmental concerns, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this was important because disaster management in Malaysia, especially in Sabah, had to contend with a multi-hazard scenario of having to deal with floods, landslides and earthquakes.

“For example, following the earthquake in Ranau, Sabah, in June 2015, we faced two situations in Kota Belud, namely the lack of water resources during the drought and excess water that led to floods during the wet season,” she said at the presentation of National Disaster Relief Aid for fire victims in Putatan near here.

Dr Wan Azizah said that as such, the federal government, through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage and with the collaboration of the other departments such as the Minerals and Geoscience Department, Meteorological Department and Agriculture Department, was in the process of conducting an integrated feasibility study in the Kota Belud district.

Also present at the event were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew; Sabah Assistant Minister of Law and Native Affairs Datuk Uda Sulai, who is the assemblyman for Petagas; and Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari.