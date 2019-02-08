Don’t equate racial identity with economic success, says PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for the Unity Gathering in conjunction with Penang Unity Day in George Town February 8, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 8 — Racial identity cannot be used as a gauge to evaluate economic success because all the people have the opportunity to achieve progress, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said the government was striving to bridge the gap in economic achievement among the people as a measure to accelerate the progress of the country.

“The government will continue to strive to narrow the gap in the relationship between the poor and the rich so that the nation’s wealth can be shared. Do not equate racial identity with wealth and poverty,” he said at the Premier Unity Gathering at Dewan Sri Pinang here.

The gathering was organised in conjunction with the National Unity Day celebration and the 15th anniversary of the Penang State Consultative Goodwill Council (MPMNPP).

Dr Mahathir’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali; Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow; former Penang chief minister Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon; and MPMNPP chairman Tan Sri Mohd Yussof Latiff were also present at the event. — Bernama