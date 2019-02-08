Do more to attract investors to Johor, says Muhyiddin

Muhyiddin said turning Bukit Gambir into a small and medium industry hub will draw more investors to the industrial sector. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

TANGKAK, Feb 8 — Efforts to attract more investors from within and outside the country to Johor need to be stepped up to boost the state’s economic and industrial development and for the people to derive benefits from it, says Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said one initiative that should be taken to realise this aspiration was to turn Bukit Gambir into a small and medium industry hub to draw more investors to the industrial sector.

Muhyiddin, who is also the state assemblyman for Gambir, added that the well planned SMI hub development, over 0.4 hectare, was agreed to by the state government.

“I had proposed this (the development of the SMI hub) at the state level so that it can be intensified including bringing in new industries. It has been agreed by the state government.

“It would be jointly developed by Johor Corporation (a state investment company) and investors from Johor and other states, hence developing the northern part of Johor,” he said here today at the Gambir state constituency Chinese New Year open house.

Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh Member of Parliament, added that the development would indirectly provide employment to locals in the area, which was in line with the aspiration of the Pakatan Rakyat government to ensure that every citizen in the country had a good job and income.

“When I was the Johor mentri besar, we often went on investment promotion missions abroad and succeeded in luring many foreign investors to set up operations in the state, hence creating more job opportunities. — Bernama