'Respect and love': Despite disagreements, Azmin hopes bond with Anwar lasts a 'lifetime'

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (centre) and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (second right) visited Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (right) at his home yesterday. ― Picture via Twitter/Afif Bahardin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has tweeted a picture of him and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim holding hands during the latter's visit to the economic affairs minister's home yesterday, amid reports of recent disagreements between the two top PKR leaders in recent months.

In the tweet, Azmin expressed hope that his relationship with Anwar will last a lifetime.

“Tawa dan riang, ceria dan mesra, hormat dan kasih, ukhuwwah dan sejati antara gambaran yang terpapar secara tulus di antara dua hati nurani insan ini @anwaribrahim dan @AzminAli pada pagi ini. Semoga berkekalan sepanjang zaman,” read the tweet, which has since garnered 860 likes.

(Translation: Laughter and joy, cheerfulness and friendliness, respect and love, true brotherhood are displayed honestly in the picture of these two human consciences @anwaribrahim and @AzminAli this morning. May this last a lifetime.)

Anwar is currently recuperating at home after undergoing a gall bladder surgery earlier this month.

The two have had major disagreements over the last few months, especially over the fractious PKR party election and Anwar's choice of appointments for top party posts.