‘Pork Meat Test’ kit not for detecting pig DNA, says company CEO

Jakim has clarified that only findings by the Malaysian Chemistry Department can be used as evidence for the detection of pig DNA in food products. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Iftitah Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd, the brand owner of Papidtest and the ‘Pork Meat Test’ kit, has stressed that the product is not for testing pig DNA as made viral on social media.

Its CEO Abdul Syukor Othman said instead the kit was a screening mechanism applying the principles of immunochromotograply using antibody antigens to detect pork protein elements.

“We wish to clarify that the “Pork Meat Test’ kit is a suitable tool for consumers to do screening of products that may seem doubtful and is very useful for foreign tourists.

“The tests which is more of an individual effort can help put one’s mind at peace (that no pork elements are present,” he said in a statement here today.

He further stressed that the results were only to determine if pork protein elements were present and not for determining whether a product was halal or not.

“Our stand is that the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is the authoritative body to determine halal or haram status and the Malaysian Chemistry Department (MCD) is the body that must be referred to for analysis of contents of products,” he said.

The message that went viral claimed that the kit would be able to tell whether a product contained pork elements within 10 minutes.

In the wake of this, Jakim clarified that only findings by the MCD can be used as evidence for detection of pig DNA in food products.

Muslims are very sensitive when it comes to pig and pork or items made from the animal’s parts, like belts, shoes and handbags (from the skin). — Bernama