Paskal member killed in fish-bomb blast

SETIU, Feb 7 ― A member of the Naval Special Forces (Paskal) was killed when a fish bomb exploded at Sungai Pengkalan Merbau, Sungai Tong at 5.45pm yesterday.

Setiu District Police chief DSP Zulkifli Mat Deris said the victim, Nur Kamarul Adnan Abdul Aziz, 32, who served with the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) in Lumut, Perak, had gone fishing at the river at about 3pm with three other members of his family.

“The victim and the three family members had gone down the river on a boat... and after 15 minutes of heading down the stream, the victim told his other family members to leave him on the bank of the river and told the rest to wait and set up a net downstream.

“After installing the nets downstream, the three family members heard a loud explosion and called out the victim's name but there was no reply.

“When they returned to where they had left the victim, they found the latter lying on the ground with injuries to his stomach, face and both hands,” he said in a statement here last night.

According to Zulkifli, the family members then took Nur Kamarul to the Sungai Tong Health Clinic where he was confirmed dead.

The victim's body was sent to the Forensics Unit at the Setiu Hospital for further action. ― Bernama