High winds spread Gunung Baling fire

The battle to contain the 2.4-hectare forest fire on Gunung Baling enters its second day on February 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Feb 7 — Strong winds have caused the forest fire at Gunung Baling in Baling to spread further, from 2.4 hectares earlier to 2.8 hectares this afternoon.

Baling Fire & Rescue Station chief Mohd Jamil Mat Daud said firefighters had to cease operations at 5.30pm and will continue the task tomorrow morning.

“Tomorrow we will use helicopters in the operation,” he told reporters.

Firefighters had to battle the hot weather and winds to put out the fire.

The area is at a height of 260 metres on the mountain. — Bernama