Four die in collision with trailer in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI, Feb 7 ― Four family members were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a trailer at KM55, Jalan Kluang-Kota Tinggi near Kota Tinggi, last night.

The dead were identified as Mohd Firdaus Januri, 33, Norlia Osman, 32, Mohd Adli Mohd Firdaus, 5; and Nur Dalili Mohd Firdaus, 4.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said the head-on collision was believed to have occurred when the trailer driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer into the oncoming traffic in the opposite lane.

“The four family members in a Honda Civic car died at the scene while the driver of a Proton Saga car suffered light injuries,” he said in a statement here today.

The lorry driver will be remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Ahsmon added.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Operations chief Abdullah Mohamad said they were alerted of the incident at 10.51pm.

“Five personnel from the Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene.

“By the time they arrived, members of the public had already removed the children’s bodies from the wreckage,” he said in a statement.

He said the operation to extricate the other victims ended at 12.58am, adding that those injured were sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital. ― Bernama