DPM: OK for ministers to promote products as long as related to portfolio

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the opening of the Tasputra Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation Day Care and Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― Ministers who publicise private products related to their portfolios are not doing so for their own benefit, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail explained today.

Commenting about the controversy around Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and a local soft drink brand, she added that ministers regularly try to bring attention to products and services that fall under their ministries’ purview.

“Promotion for such products are not done for private (interests),” she said when explaining that this was to support local products.

Dr Wan Azizah was speaking to the press at the opening of the Tasputra Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation (Perkim) Day Care and Training Centre for special needs children here today.

