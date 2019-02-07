Court charges former assistant manager with CBT involving RM715,000

Sugunan was charged with committing criminal breach of trust in his capacity as an assistant manager who was entrusted with RM715,000 belonging to customers, at Menara CIMB Bank between November 2017 and January 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― A former assistant manager of a bank pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of criminal breach of trust involving RM715,000, two years ago.

S. Sugunan, 46, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before Judge Zamri Bakar.

However the court did not impose a sentence on the accused as the prosecution had sought for a new date to prepare the facts of the case.

The court then fixed February 15 for sentencing.

Sugunan was charged with committing criminal breach of trust in his capacity as an assistant manager who was entrusted with RM715,000 belonging to customers, at Menara CIMB Bank, Jalan Raja Laut, here between November 2017 and January 2018.

The charge framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code provides for an imprisonment of up to 14 years with whipping and a fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Faridah Nurdinie Bahrum offered bail of RM20,000 with one surety and additional condition that he surrendered his passport but counsel V. Yoges who represented the accused, informed that his client could not pay the bail. ― Bernama