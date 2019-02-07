Agong attends prayer recital at Istana Negara

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah attends the recital of Yasin, solat hajat and tahlil prayers at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the recital of Yasin, solat hajat and tahlil prayers event at the Surau of Istana Negara here tonight.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, as well as other members of the Pahang royal family, including Sultanah Hajah Kalsom, were also in attendance.

Among the congregation of about 250 people were students of Pondok Moden al-Abaqirah tahfiz school, Gombak.

This was the first time Sultan Abdullah attended such an event at the Istana Negara after ascending the federal throne on January 31.

The prayers were to seek blessings of Allah for Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah to be blessed with long life and good health to reign for a five-year term, and also for the wellbeing of Malaysians as a whole.

After the event, the royal couple also joined the congregation for dinner. — Bernama