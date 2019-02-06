PAS says will open doors ‘25 hours a day’ for MACC probe

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad said the party would cooperate with the MACC but had no further comments. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Islamist party PAS said today it is ready to offer full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) which announced today an investigation into the former receiving RM90 million from rival Umno.

Party vice-president Idris Ahmad was quoted saying the party will even open its doors “25 hours a day” to facilitate the probe.

“God willing, PAS will open our doors 25 hours a day for MACC to investigate our accounts.

“We will cooperate, not just 24 hours a day, but 25 hours to be investigated,” he was reported telling Sinar Harian.

Despite that, Idris said he cannot comment further on the matter, citing subjudice.

“The MACC was under Datuk Seri Najib Razak before but it’s now under Pakatan Harapan. RM90 million is not a small amount, you can’t use a lorry to carry money that much,” he added.

The MACC today confirmed that an investigation has been initiated to look into a claim that Umno paid RM90 million to PAS leaders to secure their support for the party.

MACC in a statement today said the Commission will start investigating the claim now that they have received a report from the police regarding the allegation.

Earlier a MACC source had told Bernama that the probe was being conducted in accordance with the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On Saturday, news broke that Abdul Hadi had settled his defamation suit against Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown, who made the allegation, out of court. The details of their settlement, however, were not made public.