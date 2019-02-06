Negri MB: Allocation for schools depend on need

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the government had channelled RM3.5 million for certain schools. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 6 — Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun stressed that the giving of allocations to all schools in the state is implemented based on need and not racial sentiment.

He said that the government had allocated RM3.5 million to be channelled to Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC), Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT), Sekolah Agama Tahfiz and Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR) under the 2019 Negeri Sembilan Budget.

“We have a balance of about RM3 million which has yet to be distributed..so all must be patient.

‘’We give according to need and not following emotion. We don’t give according to race but depending on needs,’’ he told reporters after opening the Negeri Sembilan SAR Teaching Professionalism Course here today.

He said this to comment on the criticisms of certain quarters who questioned the allocation of RM450,000 for two private SJKC in the state, claiming the allocation channelled was too much.

Commenting further, the menteri besar said the allocations which were channelled to the two schools concerned were based on needs other than as happy news before the Chinese New Year celebration.

‘’Not apt to question the allocations to the SJKCs because SAR which are also private schools also received allocations from the state government. So, we have to be wise, have to have knowledge to solve problems.

‘’Soon, we will go to Tahfiz schools although they have a special allocation. It is already in the budget of the state government,’’ he said.

During the ceremony, Aminuddin said 1,432 headmasters and Quran and Personal Obligation teachers would receive a special aid of RM500 each, involving a RM716,000 allocation.

‘’The special state government aid through the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council wlll be directed credited into their accounts soon,’’ he said. — Bernama