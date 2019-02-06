Mukhriz: Siti Nurhaliza not Pakatan’s candidate for Semenyih by-election

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin's name is not on Pakatan Harapan's list of potential candidates for the Semenyih by-election. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

ALOR SETAR, Feb 6 — Malaysia’s pop queen Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Semenyih state by-election?

“No, her name is not on the list of potential candidates”, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

“It must be just a rumour. I am involved in the process of selecting the candidate. Her (Siti Nurhaliza’s) name has not come up so far. I do not know if there will be a suggestion later. I am not sure if she is a Bersatu member,” he told reporters today.

Mukhriz, who is the Mentri Besar of Kedah, was asked to comment on talk that Siti Nurhaliza would contest the Semenyih by-election on March 2 on a Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket.

The by-election is being held following the death of the PPBM assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, of a heart attack on January 11. The nomination is on Feb 16.

Asked to comment on alleged differences of opinion over the PPBM candidate for the by-election, Mukhriz brushed it aside as propaganda of the political opposition.

“Whenever the name of a candidate is announced, some people quickly start a psy-war to make it seem there is disunity in Bersatu. This is an old tactic which was used in the old party (Umno). I know this is orchestrated by outsiders and not our party members.

“The candidate-selection process is ongoing. We are considering all possible candidates and there is no limit on the number. These candidates are from the division, wings, Srikandi, Armada, even from outside the division,” he said.

Earlier, Mukhriz and several state executive councillors attended a Chinese New Year ‘open house’ along with over 1,000 people at Dewan Seri Mentaloon here. — Bernama