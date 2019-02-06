MOE: Claim of a DAP 'de facto' team aims to tarnish

MOE, in a statement today, said it was a recycled, wild and slanderous accusation despite having been clarified and refuted by its deputy minister Teo Nie Ching on Dec 23, 2018.

“The national curriculum including history will continue to be maintained, except if there is a new proposal or suggestion from the National Education Advisory Council (NEAC) and National Education Policy Review Committee (NEPRC) ,” said MOE.

It said NEAC and NEPRC were conducting studies and seeking input from numerous stakeholders on the suggestions and proposals towards a comprehensive improvement of Malaysian education including in the aspects of system and national education policy.

For the record, MOE added that a review of the Primary School Standard Curriculum (PSSC) had started in 2017, before the 14th General Election whereby MOE had undertaken continuous effort to improve the existing curriculum for all subjects.

According to MOE, the appointment of the History and Text Book Curriculum Reference Panel for the second session had been done in 2017 and the Secondary School Standard Curriculum (SSSC) history text books for Form 1, 2 and 3 had been reviewed, scrutinised and confirmed from 2017 while the PSSC history text book (2017 Review) for Year 4 and the SSSC history text book for Form 4 were being published.

MOE believed in the wisdom and integrity of the History and Text Books Curriculum Expert Reference Panel and its panelists who were professionals in making the right decision regarding the formulation and improvement of the History curriculum without the influence of any party, he said again.

The curriculum and textbooks including History would be reviewed again based on views and final reports from NEAC and NEPRC, added the statement.

Hence, MOE added, the existing education system and policies were still being maintained and the writing made viral on social media was a baseless allegation aimed at tarnishing the image of the ministry. — Bernama