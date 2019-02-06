After 'Bangsa Johor', now calls for 'Bangsa Kedah' too

Member of Parliament Sungai Petani, Datuk Johari Abdul,said people of the state needed to remain united. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SUNGAI PETANI, Feb 6 — The people of Kedah have been asked to remain united and set aside their political differences to enable them to work together with the state government to make Kedah a fully developed and rich state.

Kedah PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Johari Abdul said the people should stop being obsessed with a certain political party as success could only be achieved by being united and working together with all quarters.

“We have to stay united, it doesn’t matter if we are with the opposition or the ruling government, let us develop our state. We are not far from Kelantan in the state ranking now, so we can consider ourselves being in the poor state category.

“We will not get anywhere if we are fighting each other. What I’m saying is that we need to be united. If Johor has its Bangsa Johor, then we should have Bangsa Kedah. The Kedahans should be united regardless of their political beliefs. The general election is long done,” he told Bernama here today.

He said this in response to Astro Awani’s report yesterday quoting him as saying that the Kedahans should create the concept of Bangsa Kedah, just like the concept of Bangsa Johor in Johor.

Meanwhile, he also called on the opposition to be a good opposition to ensure check and balance in the Pakatan Harapan administration so that all weaknesses could be improved and hence, benefit the people. — Bernama