‘Uncle Kentang’ sprouts bid for Semenyih poll

The Semenyih by-election will be held on March 2. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 ― Philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, commonly called “Uncle Kentang”, announced his candidacy today for the Semenyih by-election as an independent.

According to Sinar Harian, the Community Policing Malaysia (COPs) founder said he wanted constituents there to have a hard-working representative who will provide them with essential services.

“I see the people of Semenyih need basic services like 10 cent taxi, van and ambulances as the area is located far from Kajang Hospital.

“Currently, Semenyih has no bus going from the villages to the hospital. I think we need to help the residents of Semenyih,” he was quoted as saying.

Kuan earned his nickname with his move to hand out potatoes to help feed the needy.

He is also known as the “10-sen man” for providing services such as flea markets, ambulances and taxis to the poor for a symbolic 10 sen.

Kuan will announce his plans for the constituency later, but will not formalise this in a manifesto that he said was of no value as it was not legally enforceable.

“However, I will still help even if I lose. Although, I will be sad because previous candidates have promised many things but had disappeared soon after general elections and did not pay heed to the voters.

“This shows fake attitude because they will only perform when they win. I propose that potential candidates honour their pledges and not only gave out empty promises,” he said.

Incumbent Mohd Bakhtiar Mohd Nor from PPBM died of a heart attack in January to trigger the by-election that will be held on March 2.