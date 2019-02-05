Townsville floods: No report of Malaysian students affected so far, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said no official reports have been received so far of students being affected. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 5 — There have been no reports thus far of Malaysian students affected by floods in the coastal city of Townsville in Queensland, Australia, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

He said his ministry worked closely with the Foreign Ministry for any information pertaining to the disaster.

“We have not received official reports (of students affected by the floods) thus far, and we will take immediate action in the event of Malaysian students affected by the floods as they are our biggest assets,” he said.

Maszlee, who is also Simpang Renggam MP, said this when met at the ‘Sirih Pulang Ke Gagang’ event at Kampung Skudai Kiri, here today.

Wisma Putra in a statement yesterday, said 50 Malaysians who are currently in the flooded coastal city of Townsville in Queensland, Australia are reported to be safe.

The statement also said the situation in the affected area remained at high risk as heavy rains were forecasted to continue for the next few days.

Dubbed as a ‘once-in-a-century floods’, the flood was caused by abnormal heavy rains during the monsoon season and it had forced thousands of residents to abandon their homes as the downpour was expected to persist.

Meanwhile, commenting on ‘Sirih Pulang Ke Gagang’ event, Maszlee described it as a thanksgiving as he was born and raised in Kampung Skudai Kiri as the last time he visited the village was before the 14th General Election, in May last year. — Bernama