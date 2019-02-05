Perak Vet Dept advises public against bringing pet dogs to rabies gazetted areas

Perak Veterinary Services Department has intensified efforts in carrying out road blocks and patrols to prevent attempts to transfer dogs out of the rabies-infected areas. — AFP pic

IPOH, Feb 5 — Members of the public are advised not to bring home dogs from other areas to Mukim Taiping and Bukit Gantang, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holidays, to avoid the risk of rabies infection.

Perak Veterinary Services Department (JPV) director Dr Ahmad Shafri Hassan said the Larut Matang and Selama districts have been gazetted as rabies-infected areas on Jan 14 and until today the order has not been lifted.

“All parties should continue to take precautionary measures and are not allowed to bring out dogs from the gazetted areas namely Mukim Taiping and Bukit Gantang which have been declared as rabies outbreak areas.

“If there is a necessity to take the dogs out a written permission must be obtained from the Perak Veterinary Services Department director to prevent the spread of the disease,” he said in a statement today.

He said in collaboration with the police, the department has intensified efforts in carrying out road blocks and patrols to prevent attempts to transfer dogs out of the rabies-infected areas.

Any person caught breaking the rule is liable to a fine not exceeding RM5,000.00 or imprisonment not exceeding three months or both, as provided under Sub-section 39(1) under the Animals Act 1953 (Act 647), he added.

He said dog owners should not allow their dogs to roam freely without proper supervision, despite having a licence or vaccine collar.

“Dogs found straying in the rabies-infected areas could be culled by any party authorised by the Perak JPV director under the Animals Act 1953,” he said.

According to Ahmad Shafri, there were no signs that the disease has spread to areas bordering the gazetted rabies-infected areas including Kerian, Kuala Kangsar and Kinta districts, after samples were taken from wild dogs in areas.

He said the rabies outbreak in Mukim Taiping District was still under control and the number of wild dogs found rabies-positive has remained at four, as previously reported. — Bernama