GPS sec-gen: We will monitor Semenyih by-election closely

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi says people have started to lose faith in Pakatan Harapan federal government February 5, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 5 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be closely monitoring the Semenyih by-election in Selangor, its secretary general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said today.

He said a win for the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the by-election could influence the thinking of Sarawakians towards Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

He said the win would also give confidence when GPS faces PH in the Sarawak state election due in 2021.

"Even if the BN were to lose by a small margin, it still enhances confidence in GPS," Nanta told reporters at the Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) Chinese New Year open house here.

"I do hope PH will see defeat again in the by-election, after they lost in Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election recently," he said.

He said the victory in Cameron Highlands has certainly given BN extra confidence against PH in Semenyih on March 2.

Nanta, who is also the Kapit MP, said PH is now starting to lose the confidence of the people due to its many unfilled promises made during the 14th general election (GE14).

He said the people are not satisfied with the performance of the PH federal government so far, after it took power from BN in GE14.

Nanta said PH should blame itself for not being able to fulfill many election promises it made to the people before GE14.

"When these promises were not delivered, the people naturally feel that they have been shortchanged," he said.