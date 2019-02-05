Dr Siti Hasmah visits Azmin in hospital

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali visits Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in hospital after he had undergone surgery. — Picture via Twitter/Mira Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 ― Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, wife of the Prime Minister, visited Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali after the latter had undergone surgery at a hospital, according to a tweet.

The tweet, by Mohamed Azmin’s daughter Farah Amira, mentioned that Dr Siti Hasmah was with Datin Seri Shamsida Taharin, the wife of the PKR deputy president, at a hospital room but it did not say which hospital it was and what surgery the minister had undergone.

“A picture paints a thousand words, they say. Indeed, Abah @AzminAli in high spirits, from the care, love and affection showered on him by Tun Dr Siti who came to visit after Abah's surgery.

“Such a gem of a person, Tun Dr. Siti is the embodiment of kindness, gentleness, love and compassion as I can see for myself in the way she cares for Abah @AzminAli,” Farah Amira tweeted yesterday.

In a video clip and a photograph uploaded onto the Twitter account, Dr Siti Hasmah is seen in conversation with Mohamed Azmin who is lying in bed.

According to Farah Amira, her father cannot wait to get back to work.

“Oh dear, I'm not sure if this is a good thing... All this cheering up has put Abah @AzminAli in such high spirits that he says he just can't wait to get back to work,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin, in a tweet, expressed his thanks and appreciation to those who had visited him, such as Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Dr Afif Bahardin and Hilman Idham. ― Bernama