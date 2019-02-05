DPM says not heard of impending Cabinet reshuffle

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters at the Taman Muda market in Ampang February 1, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today she had not heard anything about a Cabinet reshuffle after the Chinese New Year festival.

The Deputy Prime Minister said any decision on changes to the Cabinet was the prerogative of the Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“That you have to ask the Prime Minister because I have not heard anything about a Cabinet reshuffle,” she told reporters after attending the Chinese New Year ‘open house’ organised by the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) here.

Dr Wan Azizah was asked to comment on a blog post yesterday claiming that Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali would be appointed deputy prime minister after the Chinese New Year.

Following the blog post, speculation has strengthened on the possible appointment of Mohamed Azmin as deputy prime minister because talk is that Dr Mahathir has been giving him important assignments including making him chairman of the Kelantan State Action Council and, possibly, to also head the proposed body similar to the previous National Economic Action Council. — Bernama