DPM: Putrajaya thinking up cradle-to-grave shield for vulnerable groups

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 ― The government is formulating a policy to ensure lifelong support and security for vulnerable social groups such as women and the elderly, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The deputy prime minister told reporters this today, in response to questions about two Chinese senior citizens who died while waiting for food coupons at ICC Pudu.

“The government is coming up with a cradle to grave policy, which will take care of everyone regardless of their stature,” said Dr Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

“And the ministry understands a lot of these NGOs want to do good but they insist there must be safety measures in place for the vulnerable groups especially the elderly,” she said during the Chinese New Year celebration at the Kuala Lumpur Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall today.

Last week, Ah Poh, 85, and Law Ion Nang, 78 were found dead at the ICC Pudu. Authorities suspect they succumbed to breathing difficulties in the crowd in which six senior citizens reportedly fainted.

Today, the DPM said she also discussed the incident with Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah but noted that the incident was organised by a private group.

“We must find a way to ensure this sort of noble practice continues, but at the same time, we need to take into account that these people are old and elderly.

“You have to take care of their welfare. We will look at measures on how to tighten their ways and find the means to help them and reach out (to them),” she said.

She advised NGOs to take lessons from this tragedy when coming up with their respective charity programmes.