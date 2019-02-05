Amanah Youth chief: MACC should initiate own investigation against PAS over RM90m

Muhammad Faiz said the MACC Act 2009 allows for the commission to investigate without an official complaint. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth deputy chief Muhammad Faiz Fadzil today said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should not wait for an official report to investigate the allegation that PAS leaders had allegedly received RM90 million from Umno.

He explained that the MACC Act 2009 allows for the commission to investigate the allegations without an official complaint.

Muhammad Faiz said MACC can already obtain the necessary information from the public court trial that took place between PAS President Datuk Seri Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown on the allegations.

“According to section 29 (3) of the MACC Act 2009, MACC may investigate any information other than written complaints regarding corruption.

“The case has been widely reported by the media and the facts of the case have been disclosed in Rewcastle Brown's statement of defence which is an accessible public document.

“The document can be used as a basis for investigation because the facts that were disclosed have raised suspicion of corruption,’’ he said in a statement,

On Saturday, news broke that Abdul Hadi had settled his defamation suit against Rewcastle Brown out of court. The details of their settlement however was not made public.

Faiz said by “retracting” the defamation suit, PAS has in a way admitted to the allegations that it has received RM90 million from Umno.

Faiz said it was important that MACC initiate an investigation as it allegedly involved funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“As this issue involves the misappropriation of 1MDB funds which have elements of criminal offence including corruption and money laundering, thus PAS and its leaders who receive the funds should also be investigated by the MACC.

“PAS leaders allegedly involved should also be investigated under the MACC Act, no one should escape investigation in the probe into the misappropriation of funds of 1MDB," he said.