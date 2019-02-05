Ahmad Zahid to mark political return at forum on PAS and Umno collaboration

Zahid's return comes after a two month hiatus. — Picture via Twitter/Zahid Hamidi

IPOH, Feb 5 — After a two-month break, former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is set to make a political comeback this Thursday.

The Bagan Datuk MP will be returning to speak at a forum in his constituency on the cooperation between Umno and PAS.

PAS had collaborated with Umno in the Cameron Highlands by-election, and is expected to extend the cooperation during the Semenyih by-election.

Zahid, who was on garden leave from his duty as the Umno president since Dec 18 last year, will be speaking in the forum under the capacity as the Bagan Datuk Umno Chief.

The 66-year-old will be sharing the stage with his PAS counterpart Misbahul Munir Masduki.

Zahid posted the poster of the forum, which will be held at the Umno Complex in Bagan Datuk at 7.15pm this Thursday, in his Twitter account. He also wrote ‘friends are cordially invited’.

Zahid's last public event was a dialogue with Umno members, the same night he announced that he would be stepping aside as party president.

He handed over his duties as Umno president to deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan.

Zahid, who claimed trial to 45 charges ranging from offences under the Penal Code, to the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, has kept a relatively low profile since then.

His Twitter feed for the past two months consisted mostly of photos of him praying at various mosques, and attending weddings.

Among his tweets were prayers for Cameron Highlands Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ramli Mohd Nor and thanking PAS for helping campaign for Ramli, and congratulating him on the victory.

He also did not join any of BN’s campaigns in the Cameron Highland by-election, which saw the Opposition coalition retain the parliamentary seat with a comfortable majority.

Zahid, who has previously insisted that he has not quit as party president, said that he will only resume his duties if Mohamad no longer wants the job.