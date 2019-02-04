Two killed in accident on North-South Highway

Picture showing the mangled wreckage of the car involved in the accident which took place at KM 265.6 of the North-South Highway. — Picture via Facebook/INFO Kemalangan 1 Malaysia

SEREMBAN, Feb 4 — A teenage girl and a boy were killed in a collision involving a car and a bus at KM 265.6 of the North-South Highway (southbound) near Bandar Ainsdale here at about 2am today.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue chief Norazam Khamis said a woman, another girl and three boys who were also in the Proton Pesona car, which was heading to Seremban from Kuala Lumpur, were seriously injured.

“The driver (the woman) had tried to avoid a motorcycle in front but lost control, causing the car to slam into the road divider on the right and spin a few times before colliding with the bus which was coming from behind,” he told Bernama.

He said the girl and boy who died were flung out of the car and were killed on the spot while the driver and 29 passengers in the bus were unhurt.

The victims’ bodies and the injured were sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital.

The victims’ identities and ages were not available at the time of filing this report. — Bernama