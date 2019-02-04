Russian couple detained for tossing baby in street performance

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — A Russian couple in a video recording showing them tossing their four-month-old baby during a street performance at Bukit Bintang here was arrested by the police today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the couple, and their baby, were arrested following reports lodged by the public.

He said the married couple, aged 28 and 27, were brought to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters for investigation.

“The husband and wife entered Malaysia last Jan 1 from Thailand, where they claimed to have performed a similar act,” he said, adding that police would obtain a remand order against the couple tomorrow for investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Mazlan was met by reporters at Op Selamat 14 campaign at the jalan Duta Toll Plaza here. The campaign was held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

On the baby’s condition, Mazlan said she was reported to be safe and had no injuries.

Yesterday, the media reported on a video showing the baby being tossed around by the feet in a street performance in Kuala Lumpur.

The 90-second video shows an image of a man wearing shorts and a white shirt swinging the baby above his head.

However, the couple, who performed the child-tossing act at Changkat Bukit Bintang, near here, claimed it was an exercise for their baby.

Meanwhile, in another development, Mazlan urged those with information on a Irish man, by the name of Stephen Warde, to contact the nearest police station.

He said Wade was reported missing in the country since Jan 1 and his family had offered US$5,000 (RM20,560) for information to help locate the man. — Bernama