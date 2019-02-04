Report: Muslim mother wants full custody of her children, claiming father exposed them to other faiths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — A mother appealed to the Kedah Syariah Court yesterday to be given the custody rights for her two children after she received information that her ex-husband had exposed them to other religions.

Sinar Harian reported today that the plaintiff Noryati Bakar, 51, filed the appeal on January 24 to the Syariah Court, which had in 2014 granted full custody of her two children aged nine and 14-year to her ex-husband.

Her lawyer Syeikh Ahmad Nawawi Ghazali told the Malay daily that the appeal was made after Noryati found out that her children are now inclined towards other religions.

“We received proof of oath taken by a teacher who said the father claimed that he is inclined towards Christianity, after the children had not attended school for a month,” he said.

Syeikh Ahmad Nawawi said the mother appealed for the change of custody as she is concerned after she found out that her children had frequently visited Christian missionaries.

“She is worried over the condition and safety of her children, who may now be inclined towards other religions,” said the lawyer.

Syeikh Ahmad Nawawi told Sinar Harian that the ex-husband is a disabled person after injuring his leg from an accident and is jobless.

Noryati had said the appeal was submitted after receiving several information from certain parties, including the school, on claims that her ex-husband has been using the children to collect donation from other houses of worship.

She said there were claims that her ex-husband was offered money if he were to become an apostate.

Malays who are born Muslim cannot convert to other religions in the country due to the constitutional definition of a Malay as Muslim, among other things.

The couple was married on December 7, 2003, and divorced on January 26, 2017.

They were separated in 2012 and full custody was granted to the father in 2014 under mutual agreement due to financial constraints.

The duo had attended a resolution (sulh) process which was conducted by Syeikh Faizal Mahayuddin, but the hearing was postponed as the defendant had given the excuse that there was no one to care after his child, who was at the time hospitalised.

The Court had set the remention of the custodial case on March 4.