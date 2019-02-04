Occupants of 56 houses in Sabah's Kampung Bukit Kukusan advised to evict home

In Penang, a large swath of hill land has been cleared at Kampung Sungai Rusa with a row of terrace houses built on the bottom and wooden houses on stilts perching on the slopes. — Picture by KE Ooi

TAWAU, Feb 4 — Occupants of 56 houses in Kampung Bukit Kukusan here are advised to vacate their home for safety reason and move to the Taman Sri Merotai People’s Housing project (PPR).

Sabah Assistant Finance Minister Sarifuddin Hata said the reason being that a huge rock, of about 2,000 metric tones which is on a nearby hill slope, could slide down anytime and fall on the houses.

He said this in response to refusal by the residents concerned to vacate their homes, despite eviction notices, having being served on them by the Sabah Forestry Department.

Sarifuddin, who is also Merotai Assemblyman, said he would bring up the matter to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Meanwhile, Tawau Sabah Forestry officer Makran Ingkat said the eviction notice had to be issued to the 56 houses, located in Class 2 Forest Reserves, because they were found to be in the red zone with tremors detected at the hill everyday by the Mineral and Geology Department.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Batu Assemblyman Datuk Hamisa Samat said an incident occurred in 2016 where a huge rock fell from the hill and killed two people.

“We do not want a similar incident to happen and advised occupants of the affected houses to move to a safer place,” he added.

Sarifuddin, together with Hamisa, Sebatik Assemblyman Datuk Muis Picho and representatives from the Tawau Municipal Council, Sabah Land and Survey Department and the Forestry Department met the affected residents today to resolve the matter. — Bernama