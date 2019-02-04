Mat Sabu: PAS’ decision to drop suit against Sarawak Report evidence of guilt

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu claimed he had received messages from PAS members stating their disapproval of the party's move to settle. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu today said that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s decision to drop its case against UK-based news portal Sarawak Report confirms the “dark relations” his former party has with Umno.

In a press statement today, Mohamad who is fondly known as Mat Sabu, said Abdul Hadi’s decision to discontinue his London court case over Sarawak Report’s allegation of PAS accepting RM90 million from Umno also confirms the elements of corruption among PAS’ top echelons.

“For Amanah, PAS’ decision is a defining moment on the problems plaguing the party for the past 10 years. It also proves the “dark relationship” the party was involved which has elements of accepting money.

“With this new development, I welcome PAS members and its leadership to join Amanah. It is time we work together again to develop Malaysia,” he said.

The Defence Minister also added that he and other Amanah party members had received messages from their friends in PAS who voiced their disappointment over the party’s surprising decision to retract its suit against Sarawak Report.

He said they informed him that the U-turn was unacceptable since the entire party believed the denials made by the Islamist party’s top leadership that they have never accepted any money as alleged by Sarawak Report’s commentary titled: “As Najib denies all over 1MDB let’s not forget his many other criminal connections”.

“Amanah calls on all its members and machinery at all levels to get ready to welcome new members. Amanah is open to accept any members including those from PAS.

“Even though we’ve had a misunderstanding before this, there is no bad blood between Amanah members and PAS members who want to emigrate,” said Mat Sabu.

On February 2, Abdul Hadi decided on an out of court settlement in his defamation suit against Sarawak Report editor, Clare Rewcastle-Brown.

The settlement had involved Abdul Hadi withdrawing his claims against the defendant, Rewcastle-Brown as well as the defendant withdrawing her counterclaims against the PAS president.

The settlement also involved no orders as to costs and both parties agreed to keep the terms of the settlement secret.