Female journalist loses car in midnight robbery

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — A female journalist of a Chinese-language newspaper lost her Perodua Myvi car and mobile phone when robbed by a group of men armed with a machete in front of her house in Section 17 Damansara, Petaling Jaya, early today.

Yap Hui Ping, 25, said it happened about 12.15 am while she was taking her belongings from the car which was parked outside hr house gate.

She said a white van stopped and a man rushed out with a machete pointing at her before grabbing her car key and took off with the car.

“I panicked. It was lucky that I was not harmed. It was dark and I could not see how many people were there in the van,” she said when contacted by Bernama here.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashriman Ku Mahmood said police had received a report on the incident. — Bernama