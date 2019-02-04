Eastern Field Command chief: Roles of security agencies in Sabah must be coordinated

The Malaysian Armed Forces has two ongoing operations involving security control on the border between Sabah and Kalimantan, Indonesia and in the north and south of Sabah under the responsibility of the Joint Forces Headquarters. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 4 — The role of every agency in implementing defence operations in the state must be coordinated to avoid misunderstandings in the aspect of task distributions.

Army Eastern Field Command commander Maj Gen Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain there were main operations for the defence and security in the state involving the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) and Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom).

He said that for ATM, the operation under the army was Op Belasah involving the security control on the border between Sabah and Kalimantan, Indonesia and Ops Pasir in the north and south of Sabah under the responsibility of the Joint Forces Headquarters.

He said ESSCom also implemented separate operations in the eastern region of the state.

“We know in the eastern part of Sabah there are various agencies but not properly defined, so we will try to define. We will try to make more detailed assignments so that the implementation of these three operations separately does not bring misunderstandings between RMP, ESSCom and ATM,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters during a courtesy call on Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at the State Administration Centre here, today. — Bernama