CNY price control: 108 offences recorded nationwide as of yesterday

KPDNHEP Enforcement Director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman (left) and Selangor branch enforcement chief Selangor Azman Adam (second from left) carry out inspections at a supermarket in Section 15 in Shah Alam February 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 4 — Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) recorded a total of 108 offences nationwide as of yesterday since the implementation of the Chinese New Year 2019 Festive Season Price Control Scheme (SKHMP) on Januar 30.

Its Enforcement Division director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said of the total, 69 cases involved the failure to display the pink price tag while 39 offences for failing to put the price tag on goods.

He said the offences involved 106 retailers and two wholesalers, with goods valued at RM12,977.10 were confiscated while compounds amounting to RM12,700 were issued to the affected traders.

“To date, 15,617 business premises have been inspected throughout the country,” he told reporters after carrying out inspections at two supermarkets here today.

Also present was KPDNHEP Selangor branch enforcement chief Azman Adam.

Meanwhile, in Port Dickson, a total of nine offences have been recorded by KPDNHELP Port Dickson branch following inspections carried out today.

Branch head Azman Abdul Latiff said the inspections carried out in conjunction with the Chinese New Year focused on wholesalers, retailers, supermarkets and hypermarkets in the area.

“The offences involved the failure to affix the pink price tag on goods and compounds worth RM900 were issued to traders,” he said to reporters after conducting an inspection here. — Bernama